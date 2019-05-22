Charlie Elliott is honored with Blue Star Memorial Marker

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Blue Star Memorial Marker event allowed guests to witness the dedication of the public service of Charlie Elliott.

Charlie Elliott was the first-ever Director of Georgia State Parks (1937-1938) who went on to be the Commissioner of Natural Resources (1938-1941). He then became the Director of the Georgia DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division (1943-1949) before becoming an editor at Outdoor Life Magazine.

- Advertisement -

The Blue Star Memorial Marker is a prestigious designation that was given by the Georgia Garden Club’s Azalea District in honor of Mr. Elliott’s years of public service and lifetime of dedication to conservation.