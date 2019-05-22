Byron teen charged with murder, criminal gang activity

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Byron police officers responded to a shooting in the Poole and Hamlin Streets area in Byron, Georgia on April 21st around 9:41 p.m.

Officers say they found the victim, Brandon Merion of Byron with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. They identified the shooter as 17-year-old Jaqwelvyn Smith.

Officers arrested Smith shortly after the shooting. Authorities say that officers took Smith to the Peach County Jail.

Authorities say Merion later died from his shooting injuries. The Byron Police officers charged Smith with Aggravated Assault.

Smith faces additional charges stemming from the investigation including the following:

Murder

Criminal Street Gang Activity

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call Steve Parrell with the Byron Police Department at 478-956-2493.