Isolated showers possible this afternoon

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures will be back in the middle 90’s this afternoon, but we crank up the heat as we head into the weekend.

TODAY.

Under a partly sunny sky, temperatures will climb right back into the middle 90’s in the afternoon hours. While rain chances will be limited this afternoon, we could see a few isolated showers as a southeasterly breeze off of the Atlantic Ocean brings a little bit more moisture into our region. With showers few and far between, this appears to be our best chance of rain for the next several afternoons. Overnight tonight we will see clouds roll in and hang around leading to a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be running in the middle to upper 60’s.

TOMORROW.

With a strong ridge of high pressure building in on the eastern third of the United States, near record breaking temperatures are going to be present. Tomorrow afternoon under a mostly sunny sky temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 90’s before falling into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s overnight.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND & BEYOND.

Even warmer weather is on the way this weekend as temperatures could eclipse the 100° mark for the first time EVER in the month of May at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport. With a lot of outdoor events this weekend, make sure that you are staying hydrated and wearing sunscreen. Avoid being outside for long periods of time in the maximum heat of the afternoon hours. Below are record temperatures recorded at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport with the year(s) they were recorded.

Friday, May 24 – 97° (1960)

Saturday, May 25 – 97° (2000,1960,1953)

Sunday, May 26 – 98° (1962)

Monday, May 27 – 99° (1953)

Tuesday, May 28 – 99° (1967)

