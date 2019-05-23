Dog of the Week: Otis

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Volunteers at All About Animals Rescue believe that Otis is a 2 year old Pitbull mix. He’s people friendly, cat friendly and is visually impaired.

Lisa Goss, a volunteer with All About Animals Rescue, visted Daybreak with Otis in the hopes of finding him a forever home.

- Advertisement -

All About Animals Rescue is located at 101 Riverside Drive in Macon. It’s $200 to adopt a dog from the shelter, which includes the dog getting fixed, having all their shots and heart-worm medication.

To learn more about the rescue or to look at pictures of some the animals that are up for adoption, visit the shelter’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/allaboutanimalsmacon/

Click on the video to see Otis.