Bibb deputies: 3 men arrested after shoplifting, crashing getaway car

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three men are in custody after Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they shoplifted from a department store and then crashed their car after a short chase.

Deputies responded to Kohl’s at 6275 Zebulon Road just after 4 p.m. Thursday after being told the men were attempting to steal multiple carts of items.

Deputies say the men left the store in a red Honda Accord and then crashed into another car on Eisenhower Parkway at Pine Avenue. The men were taken into custody and there were no serious injuries.

The driver, 20-year-old D’Angelo Moody of Macon, one of Macon Regional Crimestoppers’ Top 15 Most Wanted (for Probation Violation) is charged with Felony Shoplifting, Felony Fleeing and Eluding, Aggressive Driving, Child Cruelty 3rd Degree and Felony Interference with Government Property. He’s being held on $8,050 bond.

19-year-old Za’mone Keontae Williams of Macon and 18-year-old Marquis Don Bronner of Macon, who both had multiple warrants on unrelated cases, are both charged with Felony Shoplifting and are both being held without bond.