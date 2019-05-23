MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man in connection to a commercial burglary.

On May 22, 2019, deputies responded to a call on 3430 Pio Nono Avenue, TSD Auto Brokers around 7 p.m. Deputies say that they chased the suspect to the Roses on Pio Nono Avenue.

Deputies arrested and identified the man as 43-year-old Adrian Tremain Daniels.

Authorities say that Daniels busted into the front door of TSD Auto and took some car keys.

Deputies took Daniels to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Burglary

Entering auto

Criminal attempt to commit a felony

Authorities set Daniels bond at $13,800.00.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.