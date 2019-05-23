Macon man arrested for aggravated assault, left victim injured on porch

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators arrested a Macon man for an aggravated assault on May 22nd around 10:30 a.m.

The arrest stemmed from an incident that happened on May 13th.

Deputies say that 29-year-old Dwayne Eddie Williams Jr. struck the victim in the face with his hands and a weapon. Williams then left her on the porch.

Deputies say that the motive is unclear.

Authorities say that the victim is still in the hospital receiving treatment for her injuries. She is listed in stable condition at this time.

Deputies arrested Williams and took him to the Bibb County Jail. They charged him with Aggravated Assault.

Authority set his bond at $16,700.00.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.