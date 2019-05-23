Military brides get free wedding gowns in Perry

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As Memorial Day nears, businesses show their support for the military.

Bridals by Gilbert hosted its first ever military bride event by offering free gowns to 12 military brides.

The bridal shop picked 70 discontinued dresses they had no need for, then allowed the brides to pick through the inventory to find their dream gown.

Store manager Molly Gilbert says none of the brides knew they were going to get their dress for free.

In order to qualify, the bride or fiance must be active military.