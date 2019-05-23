NOAA predicts near average Atlantic hurricane season

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released their 2019 tropical outlook for the Atlantic Basin and trends look to stay around normal.

NOAA predicts 9-15 total named storms for the season. Of the named storms 4-8 are expected to become hurricanes and 2-4 of those are expected to be major hurricanes. These all fall within normal ranges based on a 30 year average.

A major hurricane is defined as Category 3 or higher as classified by the Saffir-Simpson Scale.

Last year the Atlantic Basin saw 15 named storms, eight hurricanes, and two major hurricanes.