Ocmulgee Heritage Trail Walnut Creek Extension opens to the public

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Newtown Macon celebrated the opening of the Walnut Creek connector trail along the Ocmulgee Heritage trail on Friday.

Named in honor of the former Newtown Macon President and CEO Mike Ford, the trail connects the Otis Redding Bridge to the river trail in the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park.

“This is a perfect example of a public-private partnership where the national park, Newtown Macon and private donors all came together to build this 1.7 Mile Trail,” Ford said.

Over 60 donors gave more than $129,000 to complete this project.

“The other thing that’s really important is that this trail will build connections for people who come visit. One day, we hope to connect people from all parts of Macon from north Macon to east Macon and south and west,” Ford said.

Newtown Macon encourages Middle Georgia residents to use the trail and to access the new connection from the entrance at the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park or the entrance in east Macon at the Mill Hill Community Arts Center.