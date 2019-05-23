The heat is sticking around across the southeast as we head into our holiday weekend.
A ridge of high pressure will keep us dry and hot through the weekend. This means we will get plenty of sunshine over the weekend, leading to highs in the upper 90’s and even 100’s.
Record high temperatures will be possible through Tuesday. Make sure you stay hydrated and take breaks if you are going to be outside for long periods.
Record heat possible the rest of the week in Middle Georgia
