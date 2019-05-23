Record high temperatures in jeopardy of being broken

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – We tied a 57 year record for a high temperature yesterday, and more records will be tied or potentially broken over the next several days.

TODAY.

Under a mostly sunny sky temperatures will be back into the middle and upper 90’s across the region. Much like yesterday afternoon, an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out, but rain chances are running at less than 10% during the afternoon and evening hours. This evening, temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s under a mostly clear sky. A few clouds will build in by the early morning hours, but I do expect a dry morning commute for Friday.

TOMORROW.

A persistence forecast will be in tow on Friday as temperatures will be back in the middle and upper 90’s during the afternoon hours before falling into the lower 70’s overnight.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND.

Record temperatures will be tied and or broken all weekend long as a ridge of high pressure continues to strengthen. Upper 90’s and even the low 100’s are in the forecast for your Memorial Day weekend.

With a lot of outdoor events this weekend, make sure that you are staying hydrated and wearing sunscreen. Avoid being outside for long periods of time in the maximum heat of the afternoon hours. Below are record temperatures recorded at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport with the year(s) they were recorded.

Thursday, May 23 – 98° (1956,1941)

Friday, May 24 – 97° (1960)

Saturday, May 25 – 97° (2000,1960,1953)

Sunday, May 26 – 98° (1962)

Monday, May 27 – 99° (1953)

Tuesday, May 28 – 99° (1967)

