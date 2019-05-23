Robins Air Force Base unveils new memorial honoring fallen airmen

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins is getting a monument added to their property.

The Airman’s Memorial Monument is located behind the Eagle building of the museum.

Wing Chaplain Rolf Holmquist says that this memorial service every year is very important to the nation.

Base officials will pay tribute to 39 deceased Team Robins members at the annual Airman’s Memorial Service.

There will be an unveiling ceremony Thursday at 10 a.m at the monument. This marks the 43rd anniversary of the Airman’s Memorial Service.

According to the public affairs office at RAFB, there will be an interactive kiosk at the monument.

This allows people to the research names of those who served tours at RAFB.

The kiosk also allows users the ability to choose an honoree’s name and display the certificate with that person’s name on it.

The certificate can be emailed from the kiosk and later printed out as a keepsake.

A partnership with the Houston County Board of Commissioners helped build this memorial.