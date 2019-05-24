Southern Pines Water Park is officially open

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Southern Pines Water Park in Dublin is open just in time for the holiday weekend.

In less than a year, construction crews have completed the park.

As Laurens County continues to grow, residents say they’re excited to have a water park in the area. This allows money to go back to the community.

The park gives people a place to tan as well as job opportunities for young adults. They train at the concession stands as well as lifeguard training.

Laurens County Recreation Authority Executive Director Brian Mallette says Southern Pines is expected to have a great turnout this summer due to the number of planned tournaments.

The executive director of the recreation department Brian Mallette says this is great for a community of this size.

“We’re truly blessed to have a park at this size and to be able to add a feature like a water park it’s a win-win for us,” Mallette said.

The Southern Pines Water Park Project was funded by more than $1.8 million through the splost tax and includes: