Dogs, cats abandoned in bins at All About Animals Rescue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – All About Animals Rescue shelter needs donors to help after a group of animals were found abandoned on Thursday morning.

Volunteers say that someone left the animals outside in sealed bins with tape.

- Advertisement -

When the rescue team opened the bins, they found a few small puppies, and a few kittens with fleas, mange, and ticks.

The bins were also full of urine and feces. The culprit also poked small holes in the bins so the animals could breathe.

Nonetheless, the rescue cleaned the dogs and the cats.

Animal rescue volunteer Lisa Goss says that there were a total of seven dogs and two cats.

“There was like very small pin holes so they could try to breathe through that so it was a very sad situation,” Goss said.

The shelter also says they are always accepting donations. This goes towards getting the animals spayed and neutered, cleaned up, and vaccinated.