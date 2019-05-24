Fatal traffic accident on Mercer University Drive near Bloomfield Road

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal traffic accident that happened on Mercer University Drive near Bloomfield Road around 12 a.m. on Friday.

Deputies say that a Nissan Murano, driven by 51-year-old Roland Holt of Macon, was going east on Mercer University Drive when it crossed the centerline.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say the Murano hit a Jeep Cherokee going west on Mercer University Drive hitting it head-on. Authorities identified the driver as 17-year-old Richard Lewis Broughman III of Macon.

Authorities say the 16-year-old passenger was taken to the Navicent Health Medical Center and listed in stable condition.

Deputies say Holt was taken to Navicent Health and was pronounced dead by staff.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this accident, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.