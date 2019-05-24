Record high temperatures expected this weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – We tied a 57 year record for a high temperature yesterday, and more records will be tied or potentially broken over the next several days.

TODAY.

Temperatures today will be back in the middle to upper 90’s under a mostly sunny sky. Evening temperatures will be falling into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s under a mostly clear sky.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND.

Record temperatures will be tied and or broken all weekend long as a ridge of high pressure continues to strengthen over the eastern third of the United States. Upper 90’s and even the low 100’s are in the forecast for your Memorial Day weekend.

With a lot of outdoor events this weekend, make sure that you are staying hydrated and wearing sunscreen. Avoid being outside for long periods of time in the maximum heat of the afternoon hours. Below are record temperatures recorded at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport with the year(s) they were recorded.

Saturday, May 25 – 97° (2000,1960,1953)

Sunday, May 26 – 98° (1962)

Monday, May 27 – 99° (1953)

EXTENDED FORECAST.

The first half of the week will still see temperatures in the middle to upper 90’s, but by the end of the week the dominant ridge will begin to flatten out and that means temperatures will come down and rain chances will slowly begin to increase.

