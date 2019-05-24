School bus crash in Crawford County injures students

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Several students were injured Friday in Crawford County, after their school bus was involved in an accident.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several students were injured Friday in Crawford County, after their school bus was involved in an accident.

Just before 3:40 p.m. Crawford County Sheriff deputies responded to a call on Highway 80 about a car crash.

Deputies said the school bus collided with a trailer carrying a boat.

The students were taken to a local hospital. None of their injuries are life-threatening.

The incident is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department.