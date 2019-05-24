Triple digit heat possible this weekend

Friday proved to be yet another hot day in Middle Georgia. By 4pm temps hit 97 at Middle Georgia Regional Airport, tying the old record set in 1962.



High pressure continues to sit over the southeast, creating a blocking pattern that will keep us dry. This dry weather looks to hang around through the extended forecast period. This will worsen the drought that much of Middle Georgia is already dealing with.



The high pressure over the Middle Georgia region will bring the likelihood of record-breaking temperatures through the middle of next week.



With the record breaking temperatures we will also need to take special care as far as outdoor exposure to the heat. Heat is the top weather killer in the US, so be sure to check on children, the elderly, and your pets.