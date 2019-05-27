8th grader dies in Dublin car crash, investigation pending

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A West Laurens 8th grader died on Sunday after being ejected from a car.

Sergeant First Class McKay Bloodworth says they got the call at 3:22 p.m. He says that the teenagers were going south on Roundtree Road and turned off of JJ Club.

Bloodworth says the 19-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle and it rotated sideways. The vehicle then struck a ditch.

Bloodworth says the 14-year-old passenger, Brandon Jones, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Bloodworth says neither of the teens wore seatbelts. The driver was treated on the scene by EMS.

Sergeant Bloodworth says that the Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction team is assisting in the investigation. He says that charges could be pending based on the outcome of the investigation.