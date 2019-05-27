MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb fire crews responded to a house fire on Taylor street in Macon around 12:30 a.m.
According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, when fire crews got to the scene, they found the front side of the home nearly engulfed in flames.
Jones says that they found 47-year-old Frederick Hill inside the home. He says he was pronounced dead at the scene an hour later.
Jones says Hill died from smoke inhalation and burns.
The Macon-Bibb Fire department is still investigating the fire.