MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb fire crews responded to a house fire on Taylor street in Macon around 12:30 a.m.

According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, when fire crews got to the scene, they found the front side of the home nearly engulfed in flames.

Jones says that they found 47-year-old Frederick Hill inside the home. He says he was pronounced dead at the scene an hour later.

Jones says Hill died from smoke inhalation and burns.

The Macon-Bibb Fire department is still investigating the fire.