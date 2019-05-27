High Stakes. Deadly Snakes.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Swelling, redness, intense pain and anaphylactic shock. Those are just a few reactions you can have if you’re bitten by a venomous snake.

The threat of coming in contact with these deadly creatures increases as temperatures rise.According to the Department of Natural Resources, there are six deadly species of snakes in Georgia.

Jason Clark is the owner of Southeastern Reptile Rescue, he says the best thing to do if you see a snake, whether it’s venomous or not, is to keep your distance.

“When you see a snake, even in your yard if its venomous, simply leave it alone. People have a misconception that if they have a venomous snake in their yard, that they have to get rid of it to solve the problem,” Clark said.

