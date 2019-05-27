Linwood Cemetery honors military personnel

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Veterans from the Pleasant Hill area in Macon gathered at Linwood Cemetery honor to those in the military.

The Macon Cemetery Preservation Corporation held its annual Memorial Day program in remembrance of those who served in the Armed Forces.

Korean War Veteran Carl Byas grew up in the area and says coming back to his neighborhood to gather with retired military personnel is something he looks forward to

“We just enjoy getting together and telling war stories,” Byas said.