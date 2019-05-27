MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Memorial Day ceremonies are held throughout the nation honoring the service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Active duty members and elected officials came together at the Georgia Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville to continue an unbroken tradition to remember fallen soldiers.

Captain for Patriot Guard Riders Don Wilson says this show of pride by the American citizen shows that patriotism is alive and well in our country.

“You know the coming together of a community and thanking soldiers and these veterans for their sacrifices,” Wilson said.