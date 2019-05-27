MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb Sheriff’s investigators charged a man in connection to a Personal Armed Robbery that happened around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say that a man reportedly knocked on the door of a residence located on Third Avenue. The occupants of the home knew the man and opened the door.

Investigators say that 19-year-old Jyquiese Jalik Phillips of Macon waved a gun and demanded the occupants give him a rifle.

Authorities say that once he received the rifle, Phillips left the residence. No one was injured during this incident.

Later, deputies say that a woman flagged them down on Forest Hill Road. They say she saw Phillips, two females, and a small child headed towards Arlington Place in a vehicle.

Authorities say that Phillips and one of the females were involved in a domestic dispute inside of the vehicle. Deputies also learned that Phillips was involved in the personal armed robbery incident that took place on Third Avenue.

The deputies went to Arlington Place to look for Phillips. While in the Arlington Place area, deputies saw Phillips driving down the road.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and saw the rifle next to the driver’s seat. Phillips refused to comply with deputies commands and they tased him.

Deputies arrested Phillips and took him to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. Authorities turned the rifle over to the Crime Lab as evidence.

The females and the small child were not injured during this incident.

Phillips is held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center for the following charges:

Armed Robbery

Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers

Simple Battery

Cruelty to Children

Phillips is held without bond. This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.