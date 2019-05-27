More record heat possible this week

Today we warmed up to 99 in Macon, once again tying a record high temperature for this date. This is the 4th day in a row of either breaking or tying high temperature records.



High pressure continues to keep most moisture out of the area. Sunny skies will continue to bring our temperatures up to the upper 90’s. We will also likely stay dry across the southeast until the end of the week.



Although we have likely seen the worst of the heat, we can expect the possibility of tying record temps for the next 2 days. These days will still be very hot, but the trend is that temps will be cooling.



By Friday a cold front will approach, bringing a chance of showers and storms by Friday afternoon. This will help bring our high temps down to the upper 90’s…which is a welcome “cool down”.