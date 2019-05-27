Veterans honor fallen servicemen at Carl Vinson VA Medical Center

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Many of you are firing up your grills today, or hanging out by the pool, as Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer.

Memorial Day has a deeper meaning. Veterans in Dublin said thanks to those brave men and women who served.

“When I was a child I didn’t really understand it, but being in the service I really honor and respect it. I’ll do it until the day I die,” veteran Marion Owens said.

He served in the navy for 20 years.

“I graduated from boot camp. I thought that was awesome and I had pride,” Owens said.

While many of us are kicking off the start of our summers, Owens is continuing his support for the brave men and women who risked it all for our freedom.

“My prayers are out with you and I know where you’re at. I know where you’ve been,” he said.

At Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin, a sense of community pride. People showing their appreciation for our servicemen and making sure their service doesn’t go unnoticed.

“A lot of other people who have served that sometimes don’t get recognized, so it’s very important that we keep that strength and that blessing for others that serve, including myself, to just understand that there is freedom and it’s joyful and that we just got to remember those that have fallen,” veteran Clifford Chester said.

Memorial Day isn’t just at the end of May every year for the VA. They honor veterans every day.

“That spirit of honoring veterans and honoring those who gave their lives for the freedoms we enjoy to be in strong spirit here for certain,” Carl Vinson VA Medical Center Medical Director David Whitmer said.

The VA Medical Center especially honored prisoners of war and those who are still missing in action.