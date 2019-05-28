Daybreak Interview – Kids Summer Safety Event

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Many schools in Middle Georgia are off for the summer. Even though students are out of the classroom, it doesn’t mean they have to stop learning.

Erika Thomas is a Registered Respiratory Therapist and Founder of One Life Medical Training. She visited Daybreak to talk about the Kid’s Safety class she’s hosting.

The Kids Summer Safety Event is Saturday June 1st at the Holiday Inn Express Meeting Room. The hotel is located at 240 North Macon Street in Macon. It’s from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and costs $30 per child. You can register your child here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kids-summer-safety-event-tickets-60017236169

Click on the video to see the full interview.