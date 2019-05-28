Better rain chances late work week and into weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – For the past four days a record high temperature has been tied or broken at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport, and that trend looks to continue this afternoon with temperatures back in the upper 90’s.

TODAY.

While temperatures will still be hot this afternoon, the peak of the heat appears to be behind us as we head into the middle part of the work week. This afternoon under a mostly sunny sky temperatures will be back in the middle to upper 90’s which is over ten degrees above normal for this time of year. While we had a few rogue showers yesterday afternoon and evening, I am not expecting as much development today. Overnight we will see temperatures falling into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s under a mostly clear sky.

TOMORROW.

More of the same is on the way for Middle Georgia, but the good news is temperatures are going to slowly begin to trend cooler as we head into the weekend. Tomorrow afternoon under a mostly sunny sky we will see afternoon high temperatures in the middle 90’s before they fall into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s once again overnight.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

The ridge of high pressure that has been stuck in place for nearly a week now will begin to relax and flatten out as we head into the next couple of days. That means that temperatures will still be on the warm side, but only in the lower 90’s as we head into the weekend. Rain chances will be increasing ever so slightly as the ridge begins to break down.

