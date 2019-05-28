One dead after car accident in South Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There was a deadly car accident in South Macon, according to Lieutenant Sean Defoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car accident.

It happened on Rocky Creek Road, near St. Charles Place just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies say a Ford Mustang was traveling east on Rocky Creek Road, while a tractor trailer was traveling west. It was reported as the Mustang rounded the curve on Rocky Creek Road, it veered into the westbound lanes. The Ford Mustang then collided with the tractor trailer.

The driver of the Mustang, 27-year-old Sherrod Deonte Fuller, was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the tractor trailer, 28-year-old Demario Young, was uninjured. The next of kin has been notified by Coroner Leon Jones.

This accident is under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this accident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Fatality Investigators at 478-751-7500.