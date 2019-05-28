“Brooklyn” film production returns to Macon, closing parking

Filming will take place on Thursday, May 30 in the Historic Douglass Theatre in downtown Macon.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The television series with the code name “Brooklyn” will return to downtown Macon to continue filming.

The show is an hour-long drama revolving around a police force, according to the production crews.

Filming will take place on Thursday, May 30 in the Historic Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

Parking will be blocked off along one side of Cherry Street between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Third Street. Parking will also be blocked off along both sides of Martin Luther King, Jr Boulevard between Cherry and Poplar Streets. Mulberry Street Lane will also be closed to through traffic.

Parking will be closed down beginning Wednesday, May 29 at approximately 10:00 p.m. and will reopen once filming is complete.