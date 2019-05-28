Macon-Bibb commissioners worry film productions will pull out because of abortion law

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb commissioners say they are worried about how Georgia’s new abortion law will impact productions filming in Macon. Production companies are pulling out of Georgia because of the law.

Commissioners are hoping it won’t trinkle down to Macon. Commissioner Elaine Lucas says the film industry is growing and Macon has seen a lot of movie and television shows filmed here.

- Advertisement -

She says she’d hate to see Macon be affected and have our film industry diminish.

“I think that decision is going to trickle down to us and it may damage our ability to continue having people locally make money from the film industry,” she said.

Lucas says she’s still committed to developing a plan to cast local film extras and to provide contracts so film productions use local catering and transportation services.