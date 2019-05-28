Record heat today, leads to cooling by the weekend

We saw the fifth consecutive day of record temperatures in Macon with highs once again reaching 100!



The trend of record highs will likely be over by Wednesday or Thursday with temps cooling to the mid 90’s.



High pressure will push to the east, bringing a more southerly flow to the area. This will also usher in some low level moisture to Middle Georgia, and in doing so, a small chance for an isolated shower in the area.



By Friday, a cold front will push into the southeast. This will finally bring in some cooler air to Middle Georgia. Highs will still reach into the 90’s, but this time it will be lower 90’s with continued chances for isolated showers and storms through the weekend.