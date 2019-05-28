Restaurant Report Card: Health inspection scores May 20-24

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s restaurant health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 20 and Friday, May 24. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search and read full inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
El Amigo Mexican Restaurant
2465 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2019
Hong Kong Express
2400 N COLUMBIA ST A-3 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2019
Ellen’s Diner
2136 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2019
Bibb County:
Krystal
6225 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2019
Cox Cafe
694 LOWER POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2019
Taco Bell #029094
6215 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2019
Steve’s Corner Cafe
3955 ARKWRIGHT RD STE 1 & 2 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2019
Brandi’s Bone Apple Tea LLC
3640 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 300 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 69
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2019
Krystal
3650 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2019
Tea Party Time Catering LLC
3728 JONES RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2019
Ricky’s Taco Shop
3717 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2019
Chen’s Wok
4632 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2019
Cashman’s
370 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2019
Subway Student Center
100 COLLEGE STATION DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2019
TwentyOne Macon LLC DBA The Brick
1305 HARDEMAN AVE STE 100 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2019
Macon Swirls
5451 BOWMAN RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2019
JMP Pizza Inc DBA Domino’s Pizza
600 NEW ST STE A MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2019
Smoothie King #1629
600 NEW ST STE B MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2019
Houston County:
Burger King #15731
851 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2019
Burger King #8617
201 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2019
Subway @ Walmart
502 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2019
My Grandma’s Empanadas
120 ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2019
One Potato Time
280 CARL VINSON PKWY STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2019
Papa’s Wings Deli House
801 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2019
Dunkin Donuts
866 96 HWY STE 101 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2019
Mellow Mushroom
710 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2019
Nu-Way Weiners – Store #6
1762 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2019
Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe
1201 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2019
China House of Perry
1019 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2019
Charlie’s Bar & Grill
1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2019
Prop’s
1289 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2019
Bojangles
495 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2019
Buffalo Grill
115 RUSSELL PKWY STE S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2019
McCall’s Tastes to Remember
1001 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2019
Tacos & More
1238 HOUSTON LAKE RD STE 7 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2019
Pizza Hut
4027 WATSON BLVD STE 110 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2019
Little Caesar’s
602 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2019
Marco’s Pizza #8066
405 HIGHWAY 96 STE 800 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2019
Panera Bread
2971 WATSON BLVD STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2019
Zaxby’s
505 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2019
Wok N Roll
789 HWY 96 STE 2G BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2019
Anna’s Asian Cafe Inc.
1117 HIGHWAY 96 STE 108 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2019
Taco Bell #330
498 GA HWY 247 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2019
Krystal
1071 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2019
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen #0195
716 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2019
Dairy Queen
353 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2019
Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine
2624 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2019
Skipper Johns of Perry
1210 MACON RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2019
Sharks Fish & Chicken
2028 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2019
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill
713 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2019
Fazoli’s
762 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2019
Smoothie Juice Bar
912 B RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2019
Decadent a Coffee and Dessert Bar
1057 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2019
Laurens County:
Dairy Queen
2007 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2019
Monroe County:
Waffle House #136
286 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2019
Peach County:
Marco’s Pizza
315 49 HWY STE D BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2019
Subway
315 HIGHWAY 49 STE A BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2019
Washington County:
The Hitchin’ Post
212 S MAIN ST DAVISBORO, GA 31018
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2019
Puebla’s Mexican Restaurant
123 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2019