Restaurant Report Card: Health inspection scores May 20-24

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s restaurant health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 20 and Friday, May 24. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

El Amigo Mexican Restaurant

2465 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2019

Hong Kong Express

2400 N COLUMBIA ST A-3 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2019

Ellen’s Diner

2136 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2019

Bibb County:

Krystal

6225 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2019

Cox Cafe

694 LOWER POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2019

Taco Bell #029094

6215 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2019

Steve’s Corner Cafe

3955 ARKWRIGHT RD STE 1 & 2 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2019

Brandi’s Bone Apple Tea LLC

3640 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 300 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 69

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2019

Krystal

3650 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2019

Tea Party Time Catering LLC

3728 JONES RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2019

Ricky’s Taco Shop

3717 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2019

Chen’s Wok

4632 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2019

Cashman’s

370 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2019

Subway Student Center

100 COLLEGE STATION DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2019

TwentyOne Macon LLC DBA The Brick

1305 HARDEMAN AVE STE 100 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2019

Macon Swirls

5451 BOWMAN RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2019

JMP Pizza Inc DBA Domino’s Pizza

600 NEW ST STE A MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2019

Smoothie King #1629

600 NEW ST STE B MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2019

Houston County:

Burger King #15731

851 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2019

Burger King #8617

201 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2019

Subway @ Walmart

502 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2019

My Grandma’s Empanadas

120 ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2019

One Potato Time

280 CARL VINSON PKWY STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2019

Papa’s Wings Deli House

801 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2019

Dunkin Donuts

866 96 HWY STE 101 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2019

Mellow Mushroom

710 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2019

Nu-Way Weiners – Store #6

1762 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2019

Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe

1201 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2019

China House of Perry

1019 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2019

Charlie’s Bar & Grill

1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2019

Prop’s

1289 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2019

Bojangles

495 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2019

Buffalo Grill

115 RUSSELL PKWY STE S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2019

McCall’s Tastes to Remember

1001 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2019

Tacos & More

1238 HOUSTON LAKE RD STE 7 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2019

Pizza Hut

4027 WATSON BLVD STE 110 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2019

Little Caesar’s

602 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2019

Marco’s Pizza #8066

405 HIGHWAY 96 STE 800 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2019

Panera Bread

2971 WATSON BLVD STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2019

Zaxby’s

505 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2019

Wok N Roll

789 HWY 96 STE 2G BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2019

Anna’s Asian Cafe Inc.

1117 HIGHWAY 96 STE 108 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2019

Taco Bell #330

498 GA HWY 247 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2019

Krystal

1071 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2019

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen #0195

716 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2019

Dairy Queen

353 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2019

Sushi Thai Japanese and Thai Cuisine

2624 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2019

Skipper Johns of Perry

1210 MACON RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2019

Sharks Fish & Chicken

2028 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2019

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill

713 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2019

Fazoli’s

762 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2019

Smoothie Juice Bar

912 B RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2019

Decadent a Coffee and Dessert Bar

1057 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2019

Laurens County:

Dairy Queen

2007 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2019

Monroe County:

Waffle House #136

286 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2019

Peach County:

Marco’s Pizza

315 49 HWY STE D BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2019

Subway

315 HIGHWAY 49 STE A BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2019

Washington County:

The Hitchin’ Post

212 S MAIN ST DAVISBORO, GA 31018

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2019

Puebla’s Mexican Restaurant

123 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2019