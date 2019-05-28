Top of the Class: Howard High School

Mary Henneberry is the Valedictorian at Howard High School.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – 41Today is joining with Power 107.1 to celebrate the Top of the Class in the Bibb County School District.

According to the BCSD website, Henneberry is a member of the Cultural Appreciation Club, Drama Club, Ensemble Choir and National Honor Society. She has competed in Literary and performed in numerous Howard High School stage productions through Musical Theater.

Henneberry plans to major in Psychology at Georgia College and State University in the fall.