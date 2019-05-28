Top of the Class: Northeast High School

At Northeast High School Mary-Alaysha Woodford is the Valedictorian and ZaQuiya McCarthy is the Salutatorian.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – 41Today is joining with Power 107.1 to celebrate the Top of the Class in the Bibb County School District.

Woodford plans to attend Georgia Southern University where she will major in Biology. She aspires to enter the medical profession.

McCarthy plans to attend Valdosta State University. She plans to enter into a Pre-Law major and ultimately have a career in the law profession.