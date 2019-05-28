Top of the Class: Southwest High School

At Southwest High School De'Omini Daniely is the Valedictorian and Za'Kiya Brown is the Salutatorian.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – 41Today is joining with Power 107.1 to celebrate the Top of the Class in the Bibb County School District.

Daniely is a member of the Youth Apprenticeship Program and a recipient of the UGA Certificate of Merit Award. She plans to attend the University of Georgia.

Brown is a member of the Southwest Marching Patriots, Varsity Cheer Team, Student Government Association, Academic Team, Math Club, and Traffick Jam Club. She plans to attend Kennesaw State University in the fall to major in Music Education.