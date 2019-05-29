More 90 degree days through May in Macon

For the sixth consecutive day, Macon warmed to a record high temperature. Thankfully, the ridge of high pressure that prompted these record conditions is breaking down and we will see our highs stay mainly in the mid to low 90’s.



As the ridge breaks down, this will give way to a cold front that will begin to move in on Friday. While we are not expecting any severe weather a few pop up showers and storms will be possible on Friday afternoon and evening.



Through the weekend, expect to stay in the 90’s with mostly dry conditions. Not much changes through the forecast until we get later in the week. After Friday, our next chance of rain will be Wednesday of next week.



The next significant chance of rain will likely move in by next Thursday. This will bring a few more rainy days to the area through next weekend.