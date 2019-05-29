WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- There’s a new meet-up spot to meet in Warner Robins if you have to meet someone after purchasing an item online, and it’s probably one of the safest places you can go.

The Warner Robins Police Department has installed two community meet-up spots in the parking lot of the Warner Robins Law Enforcement Center.

Anyone can meet in these two spots at any time during the day to exchange online purchases.

The building is under 24-hour surveillance and offers assistance if needed.

Chief Wagner with the Warner Robins Police Department says it gives the community a spot where they can feel safe and secure.

The two spots are sponsored by Offer Up.