Summer Book-Out aims to reduce Summer Reading Loss

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The slides at parks and backyards are not the only ones Bibb County’s students are likely to encounter this summer.

In an effort to curb summer reading loss, Lambda Kappa Mu Sorority, Inc., United Way of Central Georgia along with the Frank Johnson Recreation Center advisory board have teamed up to sponsor a citywide summer “book-out.”

Many students suffer from what is known as a “summer slide,” which refers to the decline in reading a development that occurs when students are away from the classroom during the summer.

The summer book-out is an extension of the literacy initiatives to provide Bibb County students more books to further their education and will include:

2,000 Book Giveaway

Refreshments

Story Time

Other Literacy Focused Activities

The Frank Johnson Recreation Center is set to host the free event on Saturday, June 8th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.