Macon broke yet another high temperature record today, warming to 99 degrees this afternoon.

This makes it 6 days in a row of record tying or breaking temps in Macon! We last saw a high of 100 degrees on both Sunday and Tuesday, which broke the all time record for high temperatures in Macon during the month of May.

A cooling trend is on the way for much of the southeast as we head into the weekend. Still, expect the potential for dangerous heat through the rest of the week.