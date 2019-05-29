Warner Robins mayor shares timeline for police chief job

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Warner Robins still has an Interim Police Chief but a decision will be made soon.

Interim Police Chief John Wagner has been in this position for about three months now.

Mayor Randy Toms says Wagner must be in the position for 6 months before a decision is made.

City council decides whether Wagner will get the permanent title of a chief or not.

Mayor Toms says as long as Wagner continues performing well in the position, there should be no question as to whether he gets it or not.

“He’s doing a great job so I don’t see any problems at all. There’s a lot of great things that are happening in the police department. A lot of initiatives. A lot of leadership being shown and so I think he’s going to be the person for the job,” Toms said.

According to the mayor, he can only appoint a department director. The council will either confirm or deny the choice.