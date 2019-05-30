24-year-old man drowns while swimming in Ocmulgee River

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man drowned in the Ocmulgee River just after 7 Thursday night.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a drowning at Amerson River Park on Riverview Road.

Witnesses told deputies 24-year-old Qytravious Marquis Brown of Warner Robins drowned while swimming with friends.

His body was found about a hundred yards downstream about 30 minutes after the drowning was reported.

“It is our second drowning of the day, and so it’s just an unfortunate incident that when people are out this time of year trying to cool off, trying to have fun and trying to do things around water, we have these type of incidents,” Bibb County Chief Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley said.

Anyone with additional information should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.