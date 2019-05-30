Cat of the Week: Kaspah

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is a seven week old tri-color kitten named Kaspah!

Kaspah is a little kitten that is looking for a forever home! This gentle and calm kitty is going to need to head to a home that can show her a lot of attention. Ashleigh Allen, a volunteer at the Kitty City Cat Rescue in Macon, said that the perfect home for Kaspah would be for a young couple looking for their first pet or a family with kids in the 8 to 12 year old range. Kaspah has a brother and sister that are ready for pre-adoption as well!

If you’re interested in adopting Kaspah or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!