Georgia College wins 2019 Green Ribbon Award for environmental initiatives

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Georgia College and State University received the 2019 Green Ribbon Award for sustainability and their environmental impact.

GCSU is the only post-secondary school in the state, and one of only four schools nationally to receive this award.

A plaque made of sustainable materials will be presented to the school in September, in Washington D.C.

Undergraduate and Graduate students helped earn this award by addressing waste reduction, providing responsible use of resources, educating the campus community, focusing on behavior change and providing research data.

There are 42 projects on campus that have resulted in more than $200,000 in rebate awards through the Georgia Power Energy Efficiency Incentive Rebate Program.

The college uses solar panels that produce four kilowatts an hour, and a reflective roof to reduce energy.

GCSU is also reducing energy by changing all the bulbs on campus to LED by 2020.

Chief of Sustainability, Lori Strawder, says the school focuses on their environmental impact and a ways to encourage students to do the same.

“It really shows how much hard word and dedication this University is putting into being more sustainable,” Stawder said.

She says the future plans of the sustainability program is to expand their recycling program and get more machines so they are able to bail cardboard and take broken glass and turn it back into sand.