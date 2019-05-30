Macon-Bibb EMA holds disaster prep training

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency held its EMA Disaster Preparation Thursday morning at the Middle Georgia Regional Commission Building.

The tabletop training exercise is designed for departments and first responders to remain informed about potential concerns that could affect public safety.

Macon-Bibb County EMA Director Spencer Hawkins says the exercise is a critical component for emergency management and an opportunity for community partners to discuss disaster scenarios. It also allows them to walk through the steps of what each community agency would do and how to work together through a disaster.

“This is a great opportunity for us to look at an event that is a very common event for us here in Middle Georgia. We’re actually going to be using the scenario of a tornado hitting downtown Macon to make sure that we are all prepped and ready beforehand,” said Hawkins.

Other scenarios and topics that will be covered through 2019 and gain awareness include flooding, lightning, and hurricanes.