It has now been a full week of anomalous heat in Macon. Thursday marked the 7th consecutive day of record tying or breaking heat at the Middle Georgia Regional airport.

Highs today reached 98 degrees, which tied the old record for this date of 98 degrees, set in 1898.

A cold front is on the way to Middle Georgia on Friday that will bring cooler conditions through the weekend. Still, expect dangerous heat with highs in the mid and low 90’s.