MTA, Christmas light show look for funds in 2020 budget

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The one-percent hotel motel tax increase, a total of $600,000 is going towards agencies that attract tourism.

The Tubman Museum, Museum of Arts and Science, and the Douglas Theatre will receive the hotel motel tax money.

Organizers for the Main Street Christmas Light Show Extravaganza were hoping to get some of that money so the show can continue for another year.

Macon-Bibb commissioners are meeting Tuesday at 2 p.m. to discuss the general fund 2020 budget before a vote on June 11th.