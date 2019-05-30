‘Stop The Bleed’ training in Dublin designed to save lives

DUBLIN, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Bleeding out is the most common, preventable cause of death in trauma situations, like car crashes and hunting accidents.

Fairview Park Hospital and community partners held a free Stop the Bleed Community Workshop at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Dublin Thursday afternoon.

The workshop is a new, nationwide initiative to empower individuals to act quickly in order to save lives.

Injury Prevention Outreach Coordinator Kristal Smith told 41NBC, the program is designated to enable participants to provide immediate, potentially life-saving medical aid to victims of bleeding emergencies while they are awaiting the arrival of professional responders.

“We know that in critical bleeding situations people can bleed to death in as little as three to five minutes, and so more people taking simple actions can save lives, and this program is teaching people about empowering educating and equipping the good Samaritan or the immediate responder to be able to help again in times of Crisis or when someone’s injured,” said Smith.

Anyone from teachers, courthouse officials, parents, and equipment operators are all encouraged to join the upcoming training.

For more information on workshops and training, click here.