5 businesses, 1 home raided in Milledgeville for illegal gaming

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation commercial gambling unit raided five businesses and a home in Milledgeville for illegal gambling.

The GBI gathered evidence and information for a year before issuing six search warrants Thursday, with the help of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and the Milledgeville Police Department

Undercover agents played the gaming machines and found that customers were receiving cash payouts for winning credits.

In Georgia, gaming machines have to be licensed by the Georgia Lottery, and credits may only be redeemed for lottery tickets or store merchandise.

During a period of 18 months, $10 million went into the machines and $8 million in credits were redeemed in the five stores.

GBI Special Agent-in-charge, Cindy Ledford, says the extra $2 million unaccounted for is normally split between the gaming machine owner, and the owner of the location where the machine is at.

Ledford says two store owners have been arrested so far, Kushal Patel and Shivani Patel.

The business locations were:

1. K&C Short Stop at 405 Sparta Hwy.

2. S&H Short Stop at 891 South Wilkinson Street

3. Baig Enterprises at 1431 West Hancock Street

4. Food Mart at 1660 North Columbia Street

5. G&G Bait and Tackle at 2979 North Columbia Street

The stores are still open, but gaming machines will not be allowed, Ledford says.

This is still an active investigation.